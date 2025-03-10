Flagship Cruises Wins Grant for Two Fully Electric Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The total cost of the project exceeds $21 million. Image Credit: Flagship Cruises & Events

San Diego-based Flagship Cruises & Events has secured a $15.27 million grant from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to develop two fully electric ferries.

Construction of the ferries will begin later this year, with the first one set to be delivered in 2026, Flagship Cruises said in a statement on its website.

The vessels will be equipped with advanced battery technology and operate entirely on electricity. It remains unclear whether the electricity used for charging will come from renewable energy sources.

The two vessels will be deployed on the San Diego to Coronado route in the US, with each vessel able to carry 275 passengers.

"The conversion of these ferries to electric will significantly help reduce diesel particulate emissions for the Portside communities, Paula Forbis, air pollution control officer of San Diego Air Pollution Control District (SDAPCD), said.

"The electrification of transportation has a big impact on improving air quality, and SDAPCD is grateful to Flagship Cruises and Events for bringing San Diego County closer to Clean Air for All."

The total cost of the project exceeds $21 million.