Sing Fuels Hires Bunker Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire joined the company last month. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new bunker trader in Houston.

Andreas Jensen has joined the company's Houston office as a bunker trader as of last month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Jensen was previously sales manager for the Americas at TSL Shipping & Trading.

Sing Fuels opened its Houston office in January 2020 as part of an expansion to the US markets, hiring Chris Brooks as senior bunker trader to run the new location. Brooks went on to set up his own brokerage and logistics company, Bravo Global Supply.

Sing Fuels was named as one of Singapore's fastest-growing companies earlier this year. At the end of last year the company expanded beyond the bunker market, launching a base oil trading desk.