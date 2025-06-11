Decarbonisation a Growing Priority for Shipowners: GCMD-BCG Survey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipowners are stepping up net-zero commitments and biofuel adoption, but a new survey highlights the need for stronger policy support. File Image / Pixabay

A growing majority of shipowners and operators now view achieving net-zero emissions as a key strategic priority, according to the latest Global Maritime Decarbonisation Survey published by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, released on Wednesday, shows that 77% of respondents consider net zero a high priority - up from 73% two years ago - despite ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The survey, conducted between October 2024 and February 2025, gathered responses from 114 shipowners and operators across fleet sizes, vessel types and global regions.

The findings point to a rise in the use of lower-carbon fuels: 46% of respondents now use bio-blended fuels (more than double), while methanol use has also doubled to 6%. Adoption of emerging technologies - such as ammonia, wind-assisted propulsion and onboard carbon capture - remains limited.

Policy support is a top concern, with nearly three quarters of respondents citing either compliance measures or financial incentives as key regulatory needs.

The report also highlights a lack of demand certainty for low-carbon fuels and onboard carbon capture systems, which continues to hold back investment from ports, despite growing willingness to support decarbonisation.

"Positive developments in maritime policy, especially from the IMO, which further tighten limits on GHG emissions, along with the increased ambitions voiced by survey respondents, are encouraging signals," Dr Sanjay C Kuttan, Chief Strategy Officer at GCMD, said in the statement.

In addition to shipowner responses, the report includes insights from five major bunkering ports—Antwerp-Bruges, Long Beach, New York and New Jersey, Rotterdam and Singapore.