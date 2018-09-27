New Ultra-low Sulfur Fuel Unit Starts up at Exxon's Beaumont

Output of ultra-low sulfur fuel increasing (file image/pixabay)

Oil major Exxonmobil has started to produce more ultra low sulfur fuels (ULSF) from the new unit at its 344,600 barrels a day (b/d) Beaumont refinery in Texas.

ULSF output will rise by 45,000 b/d, the company said. The unit relies on proprietary technology to remove sulfur while minimizing octane loss.

The move forms part of expansion plans announced earlier this year. Work on a new crude oil distillation unit at the plant is expected to start next year.

The increase in oil and natural gas production in the United States has reduced energy costs and created new sources of feedstock for the domestic refining and chemical manufacturing sector, according to the company.