Port of South Louisiana Seeks Bids for E-Methanol Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Port of South Louisiana is seeking bids for a USCG-certified, double-hulled barge capable of carrying methanol. Image Credit: Elliott Bay Design Group

The US Port of South Louisiana has issued a notice inviting contractors and suppliers to submit sealed bids for the construction of a 20,900 bbl capacity e-methanol bunker barge.

Bids are due by 10:00 CST on August 28 and can be submitted either in person at the port’s Administrative Office in Reserve, Louisiana, or online via the Central Bidding website, according to a notice from the port.

The barge, a non-self-propelled, double-hulled steel vessel, will be certified by the US Coast Guard for the carriage of methanol and designed to load at 6,000 bbl/hr and discharge at 1,000 gallons per minute to a single vessel or 500 gallons per minute to two vessels.

A mandatory pre-bid conference was held on August 19, 2025.

Partially funded through a US Economic Development Administration grant under the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the project is part of the port’s 'H2theFuture' initiative to enhance clean energy infrastructure along the Gulf Coast.