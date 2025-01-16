Lindsay Blee Hires Tammi Ingannamorte as Strategic Development VP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ingannamorte was previously vice president for global bunker and America sales at ZeroNorth. Image Credit: Tammi Ingannamorte / LinkedIn

Hybrid marine fuels firm Lindsay Blee has hired a vice president for strategic development.

Tammi Inhannamorte has joined the company as vice president for strategic development in New York as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Ingannamorte was previously vice president for global bunker and America sales at ZeroNorth from January 2022 to December of last year.

She had earlier worked for ClearLynx from 2015 to 2022 and for LQM Petroleum from 1992 to 2015.

Lindsay Blee was established in 1959, initially as a bunker brokerage before expanding into physical supply and trading in addition. The firm has a staff of 14 employees in the UK and US, according to its website.