Jamaica's Scott Petroleum Announces Passing of CEO Gary Scott

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scott had been involved in the bunker industry for almost thirty years. Image Credit: Scott Petroleum

Jamaican marine fuel supplier Scott Petroleum has announced the death of its CEO, Gary Scott.

Scott died on April 4, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday. He had been involved in the bunker industry for almost thirty years.

"Gary was a pioneer of the bunkering industry in Jamaica and a respected figure across the regional maritime sector," the company representative said.

"He combined deep industry expertise with a genuine passion for the business, building enduring relationships and a reputation for integrity, reliability, and service excellence.

“ Gary was a pioneer of the bunkering industry in Jamaica

"His contribution to Scott Petroleum Limited and to the wider industry has been significant and lasting."

As of April 7, Scott's sons have taken on the leadership of the business, having been closely involved for several years. Sean Scott - who has been advisor to Scott Petroleum's board for several years - will serve as CEO, while Nicholas Scott - chief investment officer of the Musson Group - will be chairman.

"They will work alongside the existing management team to continue building on the strong foundation Gary established and to carry forward his vision for the company," the company representative said.

Scott Petroleum is a significant presence in the Caribbean bunker market, working with large international firms including TFG Marine.