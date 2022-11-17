ExxonMobil Adds Grades to its Marine Lubes Offer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Engine oil: changing needs. File Image / Pixabay.

Lubricants manufacturer ExxonMobil has expanded its range of marine engine oil lubricants to meet evolving regulations and operational requirements in the marine space.



To this end, the company has transferred some of its Mobil Delvac oils over to its marine segment, MobilGard.

"At present, on-highway engine oils are commonly used in inland and coastal vessels due to the similarity of engine design," said Alan Suan, marine chief engineer - Americas. "However, the two markets have quite distinct operation parameters and those disparities are likely to increase," Suan added.

The two grades affected are Mobil Delvac™ 1 which has become Mobilgard™ 1 HSD and Mobil Delvac™ 1300 Super which has become Mobilgard™ HSD+, according to a company statement.

"Vessel operators should discuss switching to a marine-specific, high-speed diesel engine oil with their lubricant supplier to secure the maximum available benefits," Suan advised.

"This will help ensure that they choose the optimal formulations that match both their operational needs, now and when emissions regulations evolve in the future," he said.