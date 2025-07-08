Chimbusco Partners with BJEC on Green Methanol Bunker Supply Push

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They plan to develop a green methanol supply chain for the shipping industry. Image Credit: COSCO

Marine fuel supplier China Marine Bunker (Chimbusco) has partnered with engineering firm PowerChina Beijing Engineering Group Co (BJEC) to jointly develop green methanol supply chains for the shipping sector.

The deal, signed on July 3 in Beijing, will see the two firms collaborate on a full-chain solution covering the production, supply, storage and bunkering of green methanol, Chimbusco said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"The shipping industry is one of the important sources of global carbon emissions. Promoting low-carbon fuel is the key to the transformation of the industry," Ding Lihai, deputy general manager of Chimbusco, said.

"As the main force in the supply of ship fuel, China Marine Fuel has been committed to expanding its clean fuel supply capacity."

Green methanol is made by combining hydrogen produced from renewable electricity and captured CO2. The fuel is much cleaner compared to grey methanol, which is derived from fossil fuels.

As more dual-fuel methanol ships join the global fleet, demand for green methanol is expected to increase.

"This cooperation with China Marine Fuel will focus on the entire industrial chain of green methanol, from raw materials, production to supply, to provide clean and sustainable fuel solutions for the shipping industry," Li Jianjun, deputy general manager of BJEC, said.