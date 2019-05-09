Exxonmobil in Major Fuel Research Partnership

Exxonmobil: research focus. File image/Pixabay.

Oil major Exxon Mobil is to spend $100 million on lower emissions research and development in a partnership with a US national laboratory over the next ten years, the company has said.

The work will be in partnership with the National Energy Technology Laboratory and will "support research and collaboration into ways to bring biofuels and carbon capture and storage to commercial scale across the transportation, power generation and industrial sectors", according to a company statement.

In addition, the partnership will cover developing technologies related to energy efficiency and greenhouse gas mitigation as well as reducing emissions from fuels and petrochemicals production, it said.