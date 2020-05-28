Argentinian Bunker Sales Gained 70% in First Quarter

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Buenos Aires is Argentina's largest bunkering port. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales at Argentina's ports jumped by 70% in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, according to the Argentinian Petroleum and Gas Institute.

Total sales rose to 502,815 mt in the first quarter of 2020, up from 296,320 mt a year earlier, according to data on the institute's website.

Fuel oil sales to ships surged by 86% to 319,374 mt, while marine gasoil consumption advanced by 47.2% to 183,441 mt.

YPF had the highest sales for the quarter at 202,574 mt. Shell sold 110,917 mt, Pan American Energy sold 101,647 mt and Trafigura sold 87,677 mt.

Argentina has been in a strong position to take on the IMO 2020 fuel shift, as the sweet crude oil produced locally produces a residual fuel oil that falls below the 0.50% sulfur limit without the need for complex refining or blending with other oil products.