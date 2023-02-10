Seaside Buys US-Based LNG Bunker Barge Clean Jacksonville

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barge has 5,500 m3 of LNG cargo capacity. Image Credit: Seaside LNG

Seaside LNG has taken ownership of the US-based LNG bunker delivery vessel Clean Jacksonville from TOTE Maritime.

While Seaside has acquired the vessel, its maritime transportation unit Polaris New Energy has signed a deal to continue using it to fuel TOTE's LNG-fuelled container ships in the US Gulf, the companies said in a press release on Thursday.

"Seaside continues to expand its ability to bring environmentally-friendly LNG to the shipping industry with our partnership in JAX LNG and our investments in growing the LNG barge fleet," Tim Casey, CEO of Seaside LNG, said in the statement.

"Use of LNG as a maritime fuel delivers substantial environmental and public health benefits by dramatically lowering emissions of NOx, SOx, CO2 and particulate matter.

"By purchasing the Clean Jacksonville, our team gains not only a new customer and valuable operating partner, but also the opportunity to expand our fleet operations geographically."

The 5,500 m3 vessel carried out 300 LNG bunker delivery operations between September 2018 and the end of last year.

Polaris New Energy also operates the 5,500 m3 Clean Canaveral for LNG bunkering along the south-eastern coast of the US, and is due to take delivery of another vessel, the Clean Everglades, by the end of this year.