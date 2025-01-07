Exmar Unveils First Two LPG-Powered Gas Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two vessels have been build by South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo. Image Credit: Exmar

Gas transport firm Exmar unveiled its two LPG-fuelled midsize gas carriers - Champagny and Courchevel - at a naming ceremony at South Korea's HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard on Monday.

Both gas carriers are equipped with dual-fuel LPG engines, enabling them to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and conventional marine fuels, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

These two vessels are part of a six-ship order with HD Hyundai Mipo. The remaining four vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel ammonia engines and are expected to be delivered by 2026.

"This celebration reflects the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved in bringing these vessels to life." the company said.

LPG remains a niche alternative bunker fuel for now, being used almost exclusively in gas carriers.