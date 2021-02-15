Singapore: Bunker Sales Figures Firm in January

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales in Singapore: holding firm. File Image / Pixabay.

Headline figures for the sale of bunker fuel in January in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore were holding up well amid the global Covid-19 pandemic and attendant economic pressures.

Bunker sales for the month came in at 4.5 million metric tonnes (mt), just under the figure in the same month a year ago, according to figures released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

While sales of low sulfur fuel oil 380 cst were up by some 200,000 mt over the period, sales of high sulfur 380 cst bunker fuel added double that figure to reach monthly sales of 1,048,700 mt, the figures showed.

The third biggest category of bunker fuel sold during the month was LSFO 100 cst at 389,300 mt.

Total January sales were 4,503,000 mt against 4,514,700 mt a year ago,