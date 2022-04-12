12,000 M3 LNG Bunker Barge for Singapore Launches

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be chartered by Pavilion Energy in partnership with TotalEnergies Marine Fuels to deliver LNG as a bunker fuel in Singapore. Image Credit: MOL

A new 12,000 m3 LNG bunker barge destined for the Singapore market has been launched from its shipyard.

The gas bunker delivery vessel Brassavola has been launched and will now undergo sea and gas trials in the coming months, shipping firm MOL said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessel will be chartered by Pavilion Energy in partnership with TotalEnergies Marine Fuels to deliver LNG as a bunker fuel in Singapore. The ship is owned by MOL and has been built by Sembcorp Marine.

LNG bunker fuel deliveries launched in Singapore last year. The city-state noted a total of 50,000 mt of deliveries in 2021.