Bulk Carrier Detained in Singapore

Singapore: bulk carrier detained. File image/Pixabay.

A bulk carrier has been detained in Singapore, court records show.

The 71,000 deadweight tonne Zhong Jian was detained in the southeast Asian port on February 27.

The reasons behind the arrest of the ship are unclear but likely to involve disputes over payments for services.

According to the shipping database equasis, the vessel is controlled by Chinese interests.