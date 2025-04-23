Tsuneishi Makes Strides in Methanol-Fuelled Vessel Construction

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Japanese shipbuilder has ramped up construction of methanol-fuelled vessels at its factories in both the Philippines and China. Image Credit: Tsuneishi

Japanese shipbuilder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding is making notable progress in the construction of methanol-fuelled vessels as part of its push toward building ships capable of running alternative marine fuels.

At its Philippines yard, the company has completed the first block loading for its inaugural dual-fuel methanol bulk carrier, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at its Chinese facility, Tsuneishi has also achieved the first block loading for a 5,900 TEU dual-fuel methanol container vessel.

The bulk carrier is slated for delivery in January 2026 and will be the first methanol-fuelled Kamsarmax bulk carrier built by the shipbuilder.

Methanol is gaining traction as a lower-emission marine fuel, particularly for newbuilds. Its availability is currently more advanced than alternatives like ammonia, which remains at an early stage of commercial development.

This has prompted several container lines to commit to methanol-capable vessels.