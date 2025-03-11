MOL Produces Green Hydrogen on Demonstration Yacht

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The green hydrogen produced in the demonstration yacht was delivered to an onshore location in Tokyo. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has announced that green hydrogen produced onboard the wind-powered demonstration yacht Winz Maru was successfully supplied to an onshore location in Tokyo.

This marks the first time globally that a ship has supplied green hydrogen produced onboard for offshore use, MOL said in a statement on its website.

The Winz Maru harnesses wind energy both for propulsion and to generate electricity through onboard turbines, which are then used to produce hydrogen. When wind speeds are low, the stored hydrogen powers fuel cells to generate electricity, ensuring continuous propulsion.

The hydrogen is stored in a tank in the form of methylcyclohexane (MCH), a liquid organic hydrogen carrier that enables safer storage and transportation.

Building on the insights gained from this demonstration, MOL aims to develop a large-scale hydrogen-producing cargo ship by 2030.

MOL plans to continue its hydrogen production activities onboard Winz Maru, with 200 litres of MCH planned in 2025.