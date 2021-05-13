Scrubber-Fitted Ferry Launches in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mitsubishi held a launching ceremony for the new ship on Thursday. Image Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has held a launch ceremony for a new scrubber-fitted ferry set to commence operations in Japan later this year.

The Ferry Kyoto was built for Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency and Meimon Ferry Company, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The new ship is due to enter service in December and operate between Osaka and Shinmoji.

The ship has passenger capacity for up to 675 people, and will be the largest ship ever operated by Meimon ferry.

As well as being equipped with a scrubber system, the ship includes an air lubrication system and has fuel consumption about 35% lower than existing vessels, Mitsubishi said.