Monjasa Opens Vietnam Office

Hồ Chí Minh. File Image / Pixabay

Monjasa has expanded its presence in Southeast Asia with the opening of a new office in Vietnam.

The new location will be headed by Jimmy Nguyen, who has relocated from Monjasa's offices in Singapore.

"We already service a lot of local and international ship owners in the area, so a new office in Vietnam is the natural next step for us," says Morten Jacobsen, Monjasa's General Manager in Singapore.

Shipping is also said to be one of the sectors benefitting from an economic upturn in Vietnam.

"Our opportunities of making a difference for customers and suppliers in this part of the world are promising," says Jacobsen.

"In the current market, we see quality management and compliance as a prerequisite to work in bunkering and we bring in an operating model backed by ISO standards and vetting of our suppliers."

The new office is located as follows:

Monjasa Pte. Ltd. (Vietnam)

Bitexco Financial Tower

2 Hai Trieu Street

#56-03

District 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Vietnam