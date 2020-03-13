Singapore February Bunker Sales Gain 2.63% on Year Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in Singapore is still rising year on year. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales in Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, continued to climb on the year in February despite the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting supply chains and stymying global shipping.

Total sales advanced by 2.63% on the year to 3.879 million mt last month, according to preliminary data released Friday by Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

Low sulfur fuel oil and 0.5% sulfur marine gasoil sales together took up 72% of sales at 2.798 million mt.

High-sulfur fuel oil sales totalled 619,900 mt, or 16% of total demand.

But total sales declined markedly from January's level, losing 14.1% month on month.

Year-to-date sales are up by 5.2% from the first two months of 2019, according to the MPA data.