Ofiniti Appoints Former Equatorial Marine Fuels CTO as Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Collin Ng has joined the company as the managing director APAC in Singapore as of this month. Image Credit: Collin Ng / LinkedIn

Digital bunkering platform Ofiniti has hired its managing director for APAC and director of technology.

Collin Ng has joined as the managing director APAC in Singapore as of this month, Ofiniti said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

He had previously worked as the chief technology officer (CTO) for Equatorial Marine Fuels, one of the largest physical suppliers in Singapore, from July 2021 to last month.

Ofiniti was spun out of classification society DNV last year as a unit managing the FuelBoss bunkering platform.

“Having been part of the Singapore bunkering ecosystem for many years, I look forward to driving the next phase of innovation and supporting the industry’s digital transformation from within,” Ng said.

“His appointment reaffirms our commitment to Singapore as a hub for growth, and to strengthening Ofiniti’s role in shaping the future of digital delivery across the region,” Tue Nielsen, CEO of Ofiniti, said.