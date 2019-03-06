Dan Bunkering Adds Trader in Singapore

Jason Ho. Image Credit: Dan Bunkering

Dan-Bunkering has added a new trader to its team in Singapore with the addition of Jason Ho as Bunker Trader.

Ho is said to have 15 years of experience within the bunker industry, mainly with physical suppliers.

Additionally, effective February 1, Emelia Yusope has been promoted to Senior Bunker within the same office.

Phone +65 6572 4317

Mobile +65 9821 3766

Email and Skype for Business:

jaho@dan-bunkering.com