Singapore Bunker Barge Quarantined 'Until Further Notice'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first crew member testing positive for COVID-19 arrived in Singapore in mid-December. File Image / Pixabay

A Singapore-based bunker barge linked to several COVID-19 outbreak will be quarantined until further notice.

The NewOcean 6, operated by Palmstone Tankers & Trading, will need to review all its procedures before it can resume operations, Channel News Asia reported Wednesday, citing comments from Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

The case highlights how port authorities are struggling to keep the virus contained while continuing operations. Singapore has some of the strictest COVID-19 containment measures for crew members arriving from overseas, including 14 days of quarantine beforehand with infection tests administered at the start and end of this period, and a further test upon their arrival.

Nine COVID-19 cases are connected to the vessel, with the first testing positive on December 30 after arriving in Singapore on December 17, the news agency cited the MPA as saying.

The other 13 members of the barge's crew have been in quarantine since December 31. Nine of the crew have now tested positive for COVID-19.