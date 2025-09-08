Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Meratus Group Seeks Head of Bunkering and Fleet Efficiency
Monday September 8, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of maritime industry and a strong focus on bunkering and fleet fuel efficiency. Image Credit: Meratus Group
Indonesian maritime and logistics operator Meratus Group is seeking to hire a head of bunkering and fleet efficiency in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of maritime industry and a strong focus on bunkering and fleet fuel efficiency, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead and manage all bunkering activities across the fleet.
- Develop and implement company-wide fuel efficiency programs.
- Monitor, analyze, and improve vessel fuel consumption performance.
- Coordinate with fleet and operations teams to align on efficiency goals.
- Ensure compliance with environmental regulations and fuel quality standards.
- Provide leadership to the team and foster a high-performance culture.
- Act as the subject matter expert on marine fuels and fuel efficiency strategies.
