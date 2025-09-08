BUNKER JOBS: Meratus Group Seeks Head of Bunkering and Fleet Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of maritime industry and a strong focus on bunkering and fleet fuel efficiency. Image Credit: Meratus Group

Indonesian maritime and logistics operator Meratus Group is seeking to hire a head of bunkering and fleet efficiency in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of maritime industry and a strong focus on bunkering and fleet fuel efficiency, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead and manage all bunkering activities across the fleet.

Develop and implement company-wide fuel efficiency programs.

Monitor, analyze, and improve vessel fuel consumption performance.

Coordinate with fleet and operations teams to align on efficiency goals.

Ensure compliance with environmental regulations and fuel quality standards.

Provide leadership to the team and foster a high-performance culture.

Act as the subject matter expert on marine fuels and fuel efficiency strategies.

