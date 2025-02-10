Singapore: MOL's MOL PLUS Partners With SEEDS Capital

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tokyo, Japan. File Image / Pixabay.

Japanese shipping giant MOL has formed a partnership with SEEDS Capital, a Singapore-based investment vehicle for new technology.

According to the shipping firm's own investment arm, MOL PLUS, the partnership will allow Singapore start ups "to tap MOL PLUS' networks in Japan to access investor and corporates for investment and business opportunities".

The agreement extends to foreign technology firms seeking to enter the Singapore market, according to a statement on its website.

In December, MOL PLUS signed a cooperation memorandum with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Singapore is a global bunkering centre and regional shipping and trading hub. SEEDS Capital is the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore.