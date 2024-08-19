OOCL Makes First Biofuel Bunker Op in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong Kong harbour. File Image / Pixabay.

A box shipping company has lifted bio-fuel bunkers for the first time in the east Asian port of Hong Kong.

The shipping company, Orient Overseas Container Lines, published the event in a social media post.

B24 biofuel was supplied to one of its vessels, according to the post.

The physical bunker supplier for the operation was Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Company.

Biofuel is seen by many ship operators as an effective way of reducing emissions from their vessels over the medium term. B24 refers to the proportion of the blended fuel that comes from biofuel. The fuel has the added advantage of being a drop-in fuel.