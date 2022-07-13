China: Shenzhen Bunker Supplier Makes First Stem

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shenzhen, China. File Image / Pixabay.

A new physical bunker supplier in southern China has completed its first stem, the company has said.

CNOOC (ShenZhen) Marine Supplies supplied 1,730 metric tonnes (mt) of low sulfur fuel oil to the YM Enlightment in the port of Yantian, the company said in an emailed statement to Ship & Bunker.

The bunkering operation was by ship-to-ship transfer.

The company is based in Shenzhen which is close the major shipping centre of Hong Kong.

The company said that it is aiming to supply 20,000 mt to 30,000 mt to ships in the major ports of the Shenzen area each month.

Foreign-flagged ships in Chinese ports are supplied with bonded bunker fuel.