Kenoil to Supply Singapore's First Bio-MGO Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company loaded 200 mt of a B24 blend combining 24% biofuel and the remainder LSMGO onto its delivery vessel the Kosmos Lily at Jurong Port on Wednesday. Image Credit: Jurong Port

Bunker supplier Kenoil Marine Services is set to carry out Singapore's first bunkering of a biofuel-LSMGO blend.

The company loaded 200 mt of a B24 blend combining 24% biofuel and the remainder LSMGO onto its delivery vessel the Kosmos Lily at Jurong Port on Wednesday, the port authority said in a LinkedIn post.

"Jurong Port takes pride in serving as the preferred port infrastructure for #biofuel bunkering, and supporting the #maritime industry's energy transition toward achieving net-zero emissions," the company said in the post.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.