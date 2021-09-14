MOL Takes on Green Financing for Two LNG-Fuelled Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be Japan's first LNG-fuelled ferries. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) is set to receive green financing for two new LNG-fuelled ferries.

The firm has signed a deal to receive a 'transition loan' from 10 Japanese lenders for the construction of the two ships, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The Sunflower Kurenai and the Sunflower Murasaki are due for delivery in December 2022 and March 2023, respectively, and will be deployed on the Osaka-Beppu route by MOL subsidiary Ferry Sunflower Limited. The ships will be Japan's first LNG-fuelled ferries.

The ships are "expected to contribute to a modal shift in Japan in addition to playing a key role in a critical maritime infrastructure that supports the movement of people and commodities in Western Japan," MOL said in the statement.