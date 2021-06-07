IMO Issues Statement on X-Press Pearl

by Ship & Bunker News Team

X-Press Pearl. Image Credit / Sri Lankan Port Authority.

The situation of the stricken boxship, X-Press Pearl, is being closely monitored by the International Maritime Organisation.

The stranded ship caught fire near the Sri Lankan port of Colombo and remains a pollution threat.

"We are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves, including reports of chemical pollution, debris coming ashore in the form of plastic pellets, and the potential for oil pollution," IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim said in a statement.

Lim added: "I express my deep concern to all impacted by the incident."

The incident, which has been widely reported on by global media, involves a threat of pollution from a cargo of nitric acid as well as bunker fuel still held in the ship's fuel tanks.