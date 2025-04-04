MOL Collaborates With BHP on Biofuel Bunker Use for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bulk carrier bunkered about 1,000 mt of B24-VLSFO in Singapore last month. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has bunkered about 1,000 mt of B24-VLSFO marine biofuel on its bulk carrier Midnight Dream in Singapore.

The operation took place last month, with the vessel receiving a B24 blend comprising 76% VLSFO and 24% biofuel content, MOL said in a statement on its website on Friday.

This is the first time MOL has collaborated with BHP Group for the use of biofuel for its shipments.

MOL claims the B24 biofuel blend will help in reducing CO2 emissions by 750 tonnes.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is gradually gaining momentum, as they offer shipowners to lower emissions in the near term. These fuels can be used in existing diesel engines without requiring major modifications and are compatible with current bunkering infrastructure.