FueLNG Marks 1000th LNG Truck Supply Operation in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore noted 50,000 mt of LNG bunker deliveries last year. File Image / Pixabay

LNG bunker supplier FueLNG has marked its 1000th supply of LNG by truck in Singapore.

The firm's truck supply operations have included LNG bunker deliveries to ships as well as deliveries to industry and for use as road transport fuel, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"We would like to thank our partners Shell, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Keppel Offshore & Marine, and our customers Keppel Smit Towage Pte. Ltd., PSA Singapore, and Solstad Offshore ASA for their support and cooperation," the company said in the post.

"FueLNG is committed to providing safe, cost-efficient and reliable solutions in LNG through truck-to-ship and ship-to-ship bunkering, and truck-to-industry operations.

"LNG is a fuel in transition and offers a credible pathway to liquefied biomethane and the hydrogen-based liquified e-methane.

"FueLNG is at the forefront of bringing this change to the industry."

Singapore noted 50,000 mt of LNG bunker deliveries last year.