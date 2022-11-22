Singapore: MPA, DNV Extend Cooperation on Maritime Decarbonization

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Signing the MOU (front): Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South-East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV, and Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry and Transformation), MPA. Witnessing (back, left to right): Dr. Shah

DNV and Singapore's Maritime Port Authority (MPA) say they have extended their collaboration on maritime decarbonization efforts.

The agreement comes as part of a wider Maritime Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will see the two parties cooperate on decarbonization, digitalization and talent development for sustainable and smart maritime ecosystems.

It builds on a 2019 extension of an MOU first drafted in 2014 to cover critical emerging trends within the maritime industry, including autonomous shipping, low and zero-carbon fuels and green technology for ships.

"The renewal of the MOU between MPA and DNV underscores the commitment to our decarbonization and digitalization aspirations, including talent development and R&D to chart the pathways to net zero for international shipping while complementing IMO’s GHG strategy," said Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry and Transformation), MPA.

Adding her thoughts on the deal, Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager South-East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV, added: "Decarbonization and digitalization are the two most important trends shaping the maritime industry today."