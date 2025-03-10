Brisbane Port Gradually Reopens After Cyclone, Bunkering Needs Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering at the Australian port is currently subject to the harbourmaster's approval. File Image / Pixabay

Port operations at Australia's Brisbane Port are gradually resuming after the passing of Cyclone Alfred, which disrupted operations since last week.

"It's pleasing to see landside and waterside operations slowly resume at the Port, with safety continuing to be paramount," the Port of Brisbane authority said in an update on Monday.

Cyclone Alfred made landfall over Bribie Island, Queensland, on March 8, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

This led to the closure of both outbound and inbound traffic in Brisbane, which has been significantly affected by the cyclone.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 11 vessel movements in the port, including two cruise ships.

However, bunkering remains subject to the harbourmaster's approval, a local source told Ship & Bunker.

The port authority has still advised caution, citing ongoing heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

Flood warnings issued by the Australian weather department. Image Credit: Bureau of Meteorology

"Should conditions deteriorate to the point where safety and environmental risk is deemed to high, [Maritime Safety Queensland] MSQ will take the required actions."

Large container ships are still not allowed in the port.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours, along with severe thunderstorms, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said.