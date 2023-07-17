World Fuel Services Carries Out LNG Bunker Delivery in China For First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 24,000 TEU Berlin Express was launched in June, and is now on its maiden voyage. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

US-listed World Fuel Services, the world's second-largest marine fuels firm, has carried out its first delivery of LNG as a bunker fuel in China.

The firm has recently delivered 6,000 m3 of bonded LNG bunker fuel to Hapag-Lloyd's boxship the Berlin Express at Ningbo-Zhoushan, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The operationwas carried out with the support of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Authority and local supplier CNOOC.

The 24,000 TEU Berlin Express was launched in June, and is now on its maiden voyage.

"World Fuel is dedicated to accelerating the energy transition into lower carbon fuels in the marine industry by connecting customers with the right suppliers and ports," Mark Tamsitt, senior vice president for EMEA and Asia marine at World Fuel Services, said in the statement.

"The successful LNG fueling of Hapag Lloyd's Berlin Express exemplifies the power of collaboration, with support from the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Authority and local supplier CNOOC.

"By working together, we can support the movement towards a more sustainable future in the marine sector, reducing emissions and fostering a cleaner, greener industry.

"World Fuel remains committed to driving innovation, cultivating collaboration, and bringing to market fuels that align with our customer's emission goals as we lead the way towards a more sustainable marine industry."