MOL Takes on B30 Biofuel in Singapore for Mining Firm's Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering supports MOL’s biofuel push under its decarbonisation plan. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has bunkered its ship with a B30 biofuel blend in Singapore, powering a new voyage for global mining company Anglo American.

The bulk carrier, Lambert Maru, was bunkered with biofuel on September 14, MOL said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The voyage was part of MOL's carbon offset programme, the Blue Action Net-Zero Alliance, with GHG reduction credits digitally certified and allocated to Anglo American.

The mining firm can incorporate these into its scope 3 emissions disclosures.

The ISCC-certified B30 biofuel consists of 30% bio component derived from used cooking oil and 70% conventional marine fuels.

MOL claims the blend can reduce CO2 emissions by about 30% compared to conventional marine fuels.