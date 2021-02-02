CNC Petroleum Hires Sales Manager From Ocean Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel supplier CNC Petroleum has hired a new head of bunkers from Ocean Bunkering Services.

Jeffrey Tan joined the company as senior sales manager and head of bunkers last month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Tan was formerly a senior sales manager at Ocean Bunkering.

CNC joined the Singapore bunker market in November 2017. The Maritime and Port Authority lists the company as supplying marine gasoil only.

Ocean Bunkering started to be wound up as a business last year following the downfall of its parent company, Hin Leong Trading. The firm was formerly one of Singapore's top bunker suppliers by volume.