Fire Reported on Singapore Passenger Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ferry is registered in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A fire was reported on board a passenger ferry in Singapore on Friday.

The Maritime and Port Authority was informed about a fire in the engine room of the Singapore-flagged Queen Star 2 at 12:30 PM local time on Friday, the organisation said in a statement on its website. The vessel was off Kusu Island on its way from Singapore to Batam at the time.

All 62 of the vessel's passengers were evacuated, and the vessel's crew extinguished the fire.

"There is currently no report of any injuries or pollution," the MPA said.

"MPA had deployed officers onsite at Harbourfront Ferry Terminal in case any of the passengers required support."