Maersk Reports 'Significant' Port Congestion in Med, Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk: port congestion. File Image / Pixabay.

Container shipping giant Maersk is seeing "significant terminal congestions" in Mediterranean and Asia ports, the company has said.

"We are experiencing substantial delays in our vessel schedules," the ship operator said in a statement.

"This congestion has resulted in extended waiting times at various ports, impacting our ability to maintain regular schedules," the statement added.

As a result of the situation, two voyages have been blanked. The two westbound sailings are from China and South Korea.

Singapore, a major shipping and bunkering hub in the southeast Asian region, has reported increased cargo throughput and vessel arrivals in the first four months of 2024 in part caused by reorganised vessel routing on the back of Red Sea disruption.