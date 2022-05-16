Sing Fuels Hires Accounts Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Slamat had previously served as finance manager for Singapore-based construction company Hon Corporation Ltd. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new accounts manager in its Singapore headquarters.

The firm has hired Rafeah Slamat as account manager in Singapore, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Slamat had previously served as finance manager for Singapore-based construction company Hon Corporation Ltd, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"Rafeah is a well-rounded accounting professional with 15 years of experience in driving the full range of accounting operations, including preparation of corporate financial statements in several globally recognised multinational and listed organisations," Sing Fuels said in the statement.

Contact details for Slamat are as follows:

Name: Rafeah Slamat

Designation: Accounts manager

Email: rafeah@singfuels.com