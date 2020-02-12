Australian Start-Up Partners With Singapore University to Take on Illegal Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SIngaporean students will be monitoring the bunker market for misbehaviour. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Australian start-up Rise-x.io is collaborating with National University Singapore (NUS) and classification society DNV GL on a project that aims to predict illegal bunkering activity.

The start-up is working with the university's Department of Statistics and Applied Probabiity on a data science project looking at the problem, it sad in a statement on its website Wednesday.

A total of 34 NUS students will work on computer models analysing data from the Automatic Identification System that tracks ship movements.

After vetting, any successful algorithms developed from the project wil be integrated into Rise-x.io's QuayChain bunker management platform.

"Data science is starting to gain momentum in the maritime industry, but is still relatively nascent compared to other sectors," Nic Sabin, DNV's technical lead on the project, said in the statement.

"We therefore see this excellent initiative, driving efficiency improvements while helping to prevent illegal behavior or honest disputes, as a key driver to improve trust and transparency in the industry."