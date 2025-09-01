Bunker Tanker and Bulker Collision Off Singapore Causes Bunker Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A collision off Singapore’s east coast led to a minor MGO spill from the tanker. Image Credit: Chevron

A collision between the Singapore-registered tanker Marine Dynamo and the Malta-registered bulk carrier Flag Gangos occurred about 8 km south of Tanah Merah, off Singapore's east coast near Changi.

The incident occurred at around 9:25 AM local time on Monday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Monday.

Both vessels remain stable, with all crew safe and accounted for. One Marine Dynamo crew member sustained minor injuries and is being treated onboard.

A light oil sheen was sighted near Marine Dynamo after MGO from a service tank spilled into the sea.

In 2024, the 8,270 dwt bunker tanker Marine Dynamo was chartered by Chevron from Vitol Logistics' arm V Bunkers.

MPA said MGO is expected to evaporate and break down naturally.

Spill response and patrol craft have been deployed, along with drones to monitor the situation, while passing vessels have been alerted.

"There is no impact to navigational safety," MPA said.