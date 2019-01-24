Sinopec Produces First Batch of Low Sulfur Fuel Oil

Thursday January 24, 2019

Chinese oil company Sinopec has produced its first lot of low sulfur bunker fuel

6,000 metric tonnes have been produced by its Shangahi refinery, according to Reuters citing a company publication.

The Shanghai plant is first in China to produce IMO2020-compliant product.

From the start of next year, all ships must use bunker fuel capped at 0.5% sulfur unless they have the necessary equipment installed, called scrubbers, to remove excess sulfur from their emissions. Ships failing to comply with the regulation could face prosecution.

