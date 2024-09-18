Maersk Ship Takes on Japan's First Methanol Bunker Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 16,000 TEU boxship Alette Maersk was bunkered with methanol at Yokohama on Wednesday. Image Credit: Maersk

A container ship owned by AP Moller-Maersk has taken on Japan's first delivery of methanol as a bunker fuel.

The 16,000 TEU boxship Alette Maersk was bunkered with methanol at Yokohama on Wednesday, Kohei Yamamoto, the company's head of public affairs in Japan, said in a LinkedIn post.

The operation follows a memorandum of understanding signed with the City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical in December 2023 to develop methanol bunkering in Japan.

"The Japanese government is now working to standardize methanol bunkering, with a policy committee in place to develop the necessary infrastructure," Yamamoto said in the post.

"Maersk, alongside other industry leaders, remains dedicated to decarbonizing supply chains in Japan, leveraging our global expertise."