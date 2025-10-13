Container Ship Takes on B24-HSFO in Zhejiang Free Trade Zone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel stem was delivered to the boxship undergoing repairs by China Marine Fuel. File Image / Pixabay

A container ship was bunkered with B24-HSFO at an anchorage in the Zhejiang Free Trade Zone, China.

The bunkering operation of the Hong Kong-registered vessel was carried out on October 8 by China Marine Fuel at Tiaozhumen anchorage, China Marine Fuel said in a press release on Saturday.

The vessel was undergoing repairs at the time of bunkering.

China Marine Fuel claims this was the first biofuel bunkering at the anchorage, and the stem was delivered using mass-flow meters.

“Strictly adhering to international clean fuel standards, China Marine Fuel ensured quality control of biofuel oil throughout the entire process, from storage to supply," the company said.

“Advanced mass flowmeters were used to shorten order processing times and reduce the risk of disputes.”