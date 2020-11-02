Winding-Up Resolutions Filed For Hin Leong-Linked Xihe Subsidiaries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hin Leong's financial troubles have had an effect throughout Singapore's bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

Hin Leong-linked shipping company Xihe Capital and several of its subsidiaries published winding-up resolutions on Friday.

Xihe Capital and its subsidiaries An Ding Shipping, An Rong Shipping, An Shun Shipping, An Wei Shipping, Da Hui Shipping, Da Shun Shipping, Nan Fang Maritime, Nan Jin Maritime, An Chiau Shipping and Xin Rui Shipping published the notices in Singapore's Government Gazette on Friday.

The notices announced Hong Pian Tee would be appointed liquidator.

"Creditors are required on or before Monday (30 November 2020) to send or email their names and addresses and the particulars of their debts or claims and the names and addresses of their solicitors (if any) to the undermentioned Liquidator, Hong Pian Tee at c/o 21 Bukit Batok Crescent #22-70 WCEGA Tower Singapore 658065 or xhliq@pt-hong.com," the companies said in the notices.

Xihe Holdings was responsible for the fleet of Hin Leong shipping unit Ocean Tankers.