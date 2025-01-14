Viva Energy Refinery Hit by Power Outage After Lightning Strike

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Viva Energy's Geelong oil refinery is gradually resuming operations following an unscheduled shutdown on January 12. Image Credit: Viva Energy

Australia's Viva Energy Geelong oil refinery is gradually resuming operations following an unscheduled shutdown on January 12 caused by a power outage during a lightning storm.

"Restart activities are underway. The timeframe to resume normal production is expected to be between one and two weeks," Viva Energy said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The refinery, with a nameplate capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, is situated near Geelong in Victoria, Australia. It produces a wide variety of products such as LPG, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The company does not expect supply to the market to be disrupted by the incident.

Viva Energy also supplies VLSFO and MGO fuel grades for bunkering in Australia and claims to be the country's largest bunker supplier.

So far, no impact has been seen on bunker supply at Australian ports because of this incident, a source told Ship & Bunker.