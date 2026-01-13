CPC to Temporarily Halt Kaohsiung VLSFO Bunkering During Night Hours

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 13, 2026

Taiwan's CPC Corporation has announced a brief nighttime suspension of VLSFO bunkering in Kaohsiung due to operational manpower adjustments. 

180 CST VLSFO deliveries at the port will be suspended from 19:00 local time on January 21 to 07:00 on January 22, and again from 19:00 on January 22 to 07:00 on January 23, the company said in a note to customers on Tuesday.

“Due to operational manpower adjustments, CPC will temporarily suspend nighttime bunkering operations of LSMF-180(0.5%) at Kaohsiung Port,” the note said.

Meanwhile, bunkering during the day will remain available and unaffected.

