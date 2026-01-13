Asia/Pacific News
CPC to Temporarily Halt Kaohsiung VLSFO Bunkering During Night Hours
The company will pause nighttime VLSFO deliveries at the port for two consecutive nights due to manpower adjustments. File Image / Pixabay
Taiwan's CPC Corporation has announced a brief nighttime suspension of VLSFO bunkering in Kaohsiung due to operational manpower adjustments.
180 CST VLSFO deliveries at the port will be suspended from 19:00 local time on January 21 to 07:00 on January 22, and again from 19:00 on January 22 to 07:00 on January 23, the company said in a note to customers on Tuesday.
“Due to operational manpower adjustments, CPC will temporarily suspend nighttime bunkering operations of LSMF-180(0.5%) at Kaohsiung Port,” the note said.
Meanwhile, bunkering during the day will remain available and unaffected.
“Daytime bunkering operations will remain available as usual and will not be affected,” it said.