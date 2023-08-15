Chimbusco Pan Nation Completes First Biofuel Bunker Delivery in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered a B24 blend containing 24% UCOME-based biofuel mixed with VLSFO to K Line's bulker the Cape Amal in Hong Kong on August 11 Image Credit: Chimbusco Pan Nation

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has completed its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend in Hong Kong.

The firm delivered 700 mt of a B24 blend containing 24% UCOME-based biofuel mixed with VLSFO to K Line's bulker the Cape Amal in Hong Kong on August 11, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The deal was facilitated by Peninsula's Tokyo office.

"CPN is committed to lead the marine fuel industry to eco-friendly port energy supply and achieving the global decarbonization goals," the company said in the post.

"Amid increasing attention on sustainable development in the international shipping industry, CPN's innovative green energy solutions illustrate the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility and its mission to fuel the industry's sustainable growth."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.

"Our focus on key ports, where there is sufficient demand for alternative products such as biofuels and LNG/bio-LNG," Nacho de Miguel, head of alternative fuels and sustainability at Peninsula, said in an emailed statement.

"We have seen increased activity in the Western Mediterranean and ARA regions as well as an increase in very promising prospects through our network in Asia.

"The “K” Line deal would not have been possible without their trust and the solid relationships held through our regional offices and I would like to thank everyone involved in this deal."